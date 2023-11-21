New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will go under the knife on Wednesday after his ACL tear in Week 9.

The New York Giants are in the midst of a truly nightmare campaign, with injuries derailing their season. Quarterback Daniel Jones was dealing with a neck issue earlier in the year before tearing his ACL in a Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

As of Tuesday, we now know when Jones will go under the knife. He revealed on Kay Adams' show that surgery is set to take place on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, as reported by Art Stapleton.

“Been rehabbing and getting ready for surgery. Doing surgery up here tomorrow,” Jones said. “It’s the best time for it. Got a lot of football to watch while I am laid up.”

While it's been more than a month since the injury happened, Stapleton noted that it's a common occurrence with ACL tears to wait before having the procedure done in order to allow the swelling to go down. It helps the rehab process.

Tough Year for Jones, Giants

The Giants awarded Daniel Jones with a monstrous four-year, $160 million contract extension in early 2023, with over $90 million in guaranteed money. Seems like a lot for a guy who has essentially enjoyed just one quality NFL season. In 2022, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and a career-low five interceptions.

After getting paid, things took a turn for the worse in 23′. Jones was 1-5 in six games with only two passing touchdowns and six picks. He also threw for just 909 yards. The Giants expect more out of Jones, especially after such a lucrative payday and now he'll be out until next season. The QB revealed on Adams' show that it will be about 8-10 months of recovery:

“It’s about eight to nine to 10-month recovery period,” he said. “We’ll attack that, approach that, and work on that day-by-day. Try to get back as fast as I can.”

It was a non-contact injury and honestly just summed up New York's season, where they currently sit at 3-8. That's dead last in the NFC East. Hopefully, Daniel Jones can return and find his best again as the Giants look to stay competitive in 2024 in one of the most difficult divisions in all of football.