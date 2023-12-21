New York Giants fans are hoping that the Passing Paisano is not just a flash in the pan

Last Sunday as the New Orleans Saints were handling their business against the New York Giants, it seemed likely that it would've marked at least a momentary end to the most unlikely story of the NFL season. In just two months time, Tommy DeVito went from a third-string rookie quarterback on one of the most disappointing teams of the season, to a full-blown sports sensation who had led the New York Giants to three consecutive wins.

Thanks to his name, the market he's playing in, his signature Italian hand gesture celebration that has been used both by teammates and opponents, the cutaways to the crowd highlighting his rambunctious family, his stylish agent Sean Stellato, and his unexpected success on the field that earned him an NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, DeVito-mania has been running wild for the better part of a month. And now, DeVito hopes to parlay his on-field success with some off-the-field brand opportunities.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has filed new trademarks for: 1. TOMMY CUTLETS

2. PASSING PAISANO The filings claim that DeVito plans to sell branded: ➡️Decals

➡️Clothing

➡️Pasta

➡️Pizza

➡️Tomato sauces

➡️Energy Drinks …and more 👇#tommycutlets #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/byCAZSMJ2w — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) December 21, 2023

Just when you thought you were out, Sean Stellato and Tommy Cutlets pulled you back in!

It makes me so happy to see an Italian kid from New Jersey making a name for himself without being involved with Snooki or The Situation. It makes me just as happy to think that someday, there will be a bunch of little Rocco's, Gianni's, Luca's and Nico's going to the Passing Paisano Football Camp, or that some time when I have a hankering for some meatballs but don't wanna do the work to make a homemade batch, I can just pop some Tommy Cutlet meatballs in my oven, and Bada Bing, it's time to mangia!

The Passing Paisano. Man, I love the NFL.