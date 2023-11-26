As the Giants watched their season slowly crumble away, so has the relationship between HC Brian Daboll and DC Wink Martindale.

After making a run in the playoffs last season, things have fallen apart for the New York Giants in 2023. With the Giants struggling to string wins together, emotions are running high.

Head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale have had mounting tension between them, via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. With the pair reportedly in a, “bad place,” there is growing belief there could be a mutual separation either during or after the season.

When Daboll took over as the Giants head coach in 2022, he brought Martindale along as his DC. Things didn't necessarily go to plan, as New York ranked 25th in total defense, allowing 358.2 yards per game. But even with those defensive debacles, the Giants still made the playoffs with their 9-7-1 record.

This year, New York has been absolutely decimated by injuries. They haven't looked the same as in Daboll's debut with their 3-8 record reflecting the Giants' downward turn. The team's defense ranks 28th in the league, allowing 371.7 YPG.

With the team in dire straits, head coach and defensive coordinator are no longer seeing eye-to-eye. While the Giants are just playing for pride, a discombobulated coaching staff is not the key to success.

It seems as if sooner or later, the Giants will move on from Wink Martindale. He and Brian Daboll could work out their differences, but the damage might already be done. New York will likely be making plenty of changes after their disastrous 2023 season. Fixing their defense will be a towards the top of the Giants' priorities.