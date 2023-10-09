The New York Giants season just continues to get worse. Their injury woes have now extended to quarterback Daniel Jones while two of his most important teammates, stars Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas, deal with injuries of their own.

Jones injured his neck in the Giants' loss to the Dolphins. Injuries to that part of the body are always extra worrisome but this is especially the case for Jones, who suffered a neck injury in 2021 that required surgery. Jones said that the issue he has now is similar to that one. Fortunately, this one doesn’t appear to be as severe.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is a feeling of optimism Jones did not suffer a major injury. His status for next week is uncertain, which at least offers the chance for him to play, as he undergoes an MRI.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Daniel Jones has had a very poor season for the Giants so far. While his pathetic offensive line and injuries to Barkley play a part, his tendency to make ill-advised throws and turn the ball over has returned after he escaped at most times last season. There are a ton of things to clean up for the Giants if they want to salvage their season. Keep Jones upright as much as possible will be one of them as he tries to fight through an injury for his team.

The Giants play the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football. If Jones is unable to play, it would give Tyrod Taylor the chance to face one of his former teams.