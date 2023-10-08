New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left his team's Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury and will not return, the team announced.

The injury occurred when Jones was sacked early in the fourth quarter, his team trailing the high-flying Dolphins by multiple scores. Jones was initially evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before walking with team doctors to the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor has taken Jones' place under center for New York.

Daniel Jones walking to the locker room pic.twitter.com/yXvl4g90Un — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 8, 2023

The Giants' embattled franchise quarterback went 14-of-20 for 119 without any touchdowns or interceptions before being forced to leave the game. Those numbers aren't an accurate indicator of his positive impact on Sunday, though. Jones also took a whopping six sacks against Miami, struggling to help New York move the ball as the Dolphins—when they weren't turning ball over, at least—went up and down the field with ease.

Jones' injury and continued struggles come amid loud calls for his benching following a dispiriting performance last week. He went 27-of-34 for just 203 yards in blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks, also throwing two interceptions while failing to score through the air or on the ground.

“Obviously, I didn't play well enough,” Daniel Jones said after the game, per Bryan Murphy of The Sporting News. “It was unacceptable and I let the team down.”

New York fell to Miami 31-16, moving to 1-4 in the season's early going. The Giants are back in action next week on the road against the Buffalo Bills.