Published November 25, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Following a stunning loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11 on Sunday, the New York Giants fell to a record of 7-3 in the 2022 NFL season. That loss made Thanksgiving Day’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys all the more critical, as the two NFC East rivals entered Thursday’s contest with identical records. A Giants win would tie the season series and give the Brian Daboll-led unit a leg up in hopes of making a playoff push. Amid the action, an unfortunate injury to defensive tackle Leonard Williams saw the key defender leave the game, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The former USC product was the sixth overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Jets before joining the Giants in 2019. The Pro Bowl tackle has been a dominant force since joining the Giants, logging 20 sacks in 48 career games, according to Pro Football Reference. While the severity of the injury is unknown at the time of this writing, an extended absence for Williams would be a massive blow to this Giants’ defense.

Despite the efforts of Williams, the Giants’ run defense had allowed the tenth-most total rushing yards (1,359) to opposing offenses entering Week 12. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine that they would perform much better without Williams. As such, it will be necessary for the Giants to see a quick return to health.

The Giants are scheduled to play again in Week 13 in another divisional showdown against the Washington Commanders. Will Leonard Williams be healthy enough to suit up? Continue to follow our coverage at ClutchPoints as we learn more.