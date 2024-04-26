Despite all the speculation about teams trading into the top-five, the 2024 NFL Draft did not really start until the New York Giants were on the clock at No. 6. The struggles and murky injury history of Daniel Jones convinced many that general manager Joe Schoen could select J.J. McCarthy to be the team's quarterback of the future. But the eye-popping talent of Malik Nabers won the front office over in the end.
New York can still address the QB position in the next two days, but it has had a gaping hole at wide receiver for the last few years. If the former LSU star performs up to expectations, that will no longer be the case. In fact, there are plenty of people who see Nabers as the best WR in this stacked class.
Fans will debate about who should have been picked first between him and Washington's Rome Odunze, but this could be an instance where both First-Team All-Americans enjoy highly successful NFL Careers. The Giants are surely excited about the burst of life Malik Nabers can infuse into this offense, which has been lackluster for far too long.
Malik Nabers could be most electric player in 2024 NFL Draft
There is generally the belief that a professional sports league fares better when a New York squad is relevant. This 20-year-old talent not only has the ability to make that happen, but he is also a box office draw due to his remarkable explosiveness.
Nabers' ascension into superstardom at LSU coincided with the meteoric rise of Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. The two exemplified tremendous chemistry, linking up for one big play after another. Nabers totaled 89 receptions for a mammoth 1,569 yards (17.6 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns in 2023.
Patience will be afforded to the young wideout, but he will be tasked with developing a strong connection with Daniel Jones and elevating the Giants' passing game. His quick first step and blow-by speed can transform the entire offense. Needless to say, there is a palpable electricity brewing in the Meadowlands right now.
Nabers' speed can make him a premier playmaker for Giants
Some analysts are using a cross-sport analogy to describe Malik Nabers' playing style. His propensity to put defenses on skates with his deft footwork and quickness elicits similar reactions that an NBA point guard does on a drive to the basket.
If you consider that last statement to be unnecessary conjecture or a reach, that's fair. But what cannot be denied is the dazzling amount of promise this athlete possesses. And it begins with his sudden movement. He changes speed on a dime, forcing cornerbacks to either adjust or fall hopelessly behind.
Nabers' 6-foot frame might cause some problems for him in the NFL, but his scrappy mentality could help him work through those potential strength obstacles. Besides, if everything breaks right, the Giants will be able to maximize the best attributes of their first-round pick and hide any weaknesses.
How Malik Nabers fits into Giants' grand vision
This dynamic rookie is an integral component of the organization's big-picture plan. New York's 2023-24 season was a miserable failure, compounded by injuries and rumored dissension in the coaching staff. Pro Bowl running back and former fan favorite Saquon Barkely is now playing for a detested rival, which means the G-Men need a new face of the offense.
If Daniel Jones turns things around in 2024, then he will likely claim that title and remain the starting QB for the time being. But that does not happen without Nabers enjoying a stellar first year with the Giants. He has the power to change the franchise's long-term plans. That is something not to be taken lightly.
There is certainly the possibility that Malik Nabers is more flash than substance, and that this NFL Draft decision continues a trend of front office misfires. This is not a time for worst-case scenario pondering, however. Fans should see this as a momentous night, and possibly the beginning of a famous love affair.
Hopefully, it will last longer than it did with the last LSU wide receiver New York drafted.