The New York Giants own the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While there is no guarantee as to which player they will be targeting or what position they will use that pick on, many are speculating that the NFC East division franchise is looking to score a quarterback in the first round. Could that quarterback be Michigan Wolverines product JJ McCarthy?
In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, McCarthy revealed that he's spent a lot of time with the Giants heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, McCarthy said that the Giants are the team that he's been with the most.
“I mean, I have somewhat of an idea in New York Giants I've spent the most time with. You know, they're a phenomenal staff. Love coach [Brian] Daboll. Love. You know, Mr Shane, love coach [Shea] Tierney coach [Mike ] Kafka, Chicago guy,” McCarthy said of the Giants and the team's coaching staff.
“Just being able to go in there. Pretty much know like most of the install because he came, coach Daboll came from Alabama. So it's similar formations motions, plays all that stuff. So being able to get that install and was been great, you know, I met with them twice. It's been amazing.”
NFL Draft prospect JJ McCarthy to the Giants?
The Giants still have Daniel Jones installed as their No. 1 quarterback, but it's hard to say that they are greatly impressed with his body of work since they signed him to a four-year extension deal worth $160 million in 2023. Injuries derailed Jones' plans of helping the Giants reach the playoffs in the 2023 campaign, as he appeared in only six games and passed for 909 yards with just two touchdowns against six interceptions on a 67.5 percent pass completion rate.
After five seasons with Jones in the fold, it might be time for the Giants to seriously consider getting a new quarterback via the draft to groom as their next potential starter under center. That's despite the Giants' huge financial commitment to Jones via that extension, as he's going to earn a base salary of $35.5 million in 2024, $30 million in 2025, and $46.5 million in 2026.
The Giants. like the rest of the world, know that the Chicago Bears have Caleb Williams already virtually in the fold as the likely first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, both viewed as QB-needy franchises, are picking second and third overall, respectively. That could mean that Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers and Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels could be off the board by the time the Giants take their turn. Unless the Giants make a move to trade up, chances are they will be left with a quarterback pool minus Williams, Maye, and Daniels to choose from.
Perhaps the relatively long odds of any of the top three quarterbacks falling to as low as No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft have them establishing that kind of connection with and due diligence on McCarthy before the grand event in Detroit.
Before declaring for the NFL Draft, McCarthy spent three years playing for the Wolverines and during that time, he amassed 6,226 passing yards and 49 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his throws. He also led Michigan football to a College Football Playoff National Championship Game win over the Washington Huskies.