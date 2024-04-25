The New York Giants have the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a lot of needs to fill on their roster, specifically on offense. There are many rumblings that they are making a push to make a splash with Drake Maye.
The Daniel Jones era in New York is seemingly coming to an end and the Giants are very close to the range of the draft where the best quarterbacks go. It would take a trade to get up there but general manager Joe Schoen appears to be looking into that possibility. According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Giants are trying to trade up for Maye.
Schultz reports the following: “The Giants have been trying to trade up to No. 3 with the Patriots, with the belief being they want UNC QB Drake Maye, according to multiple league sources. The prevailing belief is it’s a long shot to happen — but New England is listening to all calls.”
Maye has previously been linked to the Giants as they look to get back to being competitive. Although the trade-up is mentioned to be a long shot, it makes sense for New York to be aggressive in pursuing a new QB.
Giants rumored to be interested in Drake Maye
If the Giants stand pat, they are likely to be in the range where a highly touted prospect at wide receiver and/or offensive tackle will be available. A rookie like Malik Nabers, Jo Alt or Brock Bowers would be nice, but New York isn’t going anywhere without addressing its need for a quarterback.
The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are all but certain to pick quarterbacks with the top two picks. Things get more interesting with the third overall pick. The New England Patriots could be where a QB-hungry team like the Giants or Minnesota Vikings trade up to get their guy but New England could also choose to get a young QB of its own.
The Giants gave Jones a contract extension that looked shaky at the time and has only aged poorly. Jones doesn’t look any more improved and is now working his way back from an ACL tear. Tommy DeVito had a fun run but he's not the guy, either. Drew Lock is now in the fray but just on a one-year deal. New York doesn’t have a true QB for the future and even lost the face of the franchise, running back Saquon Barkley, in free agency.
Although they reside in a division with perennial playoff contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, the Giants are not that far away from playoff contention IF they manage to have serviceable quarterback play in 2024. That is a major hypothetical, for sure, but New York has a solid defensive infrastructure around star linemen Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns and some solid pieces on offense to work with, namely star tackle Andrew Thomas.
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, it's almost impossible to predict what will transpire after the top few picks. The Giants have a lot of options to consider.