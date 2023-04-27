Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching on Thursday, and the New York Giants have a big night ahead of them. The Giants have 10 picks in this year’s draft, starting with the No. 25 overall selection on Thursday. Ahead of the draft, WR prospect Jordan Addison made some comments that will intrigue the Giants faithful.

USC WR Jordan Addison says he's heard from the Giants "a lot" during the draft process: "I'd love to be out there." pic.twitter.com/FjzOHicJPK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 26, 2023

“I heard from them [the Giants] a lot…we’ll see what happens…I’d love to be out there [in New York].”

Addison was asked if he has heard from the Giants throughout the draft process, going on to say he has ‘a lot’. It is clear from the smile on his face that being a New York Giant would be a dream come true, but it all remains up to New York at this point.

The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones do need some wide receiver help, as it has been a position lacking in production for them ever since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. Addison would be a perfect fit and an immediate favorite for Jones.

Addison is coming off of a stellar college career for the Pittsburgh Panthers and USC Trojans. In 2021, he won the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football while a member of the Panthers. He won it during his sophomore season, catching passes from current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Now, Addison will hope to hear his name called on Thursday night, although the position is relatively deep in this year’s class and he might have to wait. Still, Giants fans will certainly be stoked if Jordan Addison becomes the newest addition to their wide receiver corps after the 2023 NFL Draft.