With the selection of quarterback Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially began their rebuilding process. The team has made efforts to put together a strong roster on both sides of the ball. In doing so, they defeated expectations last season.

After starting the season out 2-6, the Steelers turned things around following their Week 9 bye week. Upon their return, the Mike Tomlin-led team went 7-2 over their final nine games. With their 9-8 record, they finished third in the AFC North. In addition, they secured the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

When looking at how the Steelers could approach their first-round pick, they could have several routes they choose to go down. While they have added young playmakers on the offense, they could still look to build out their offensive line. Through free agency, they made moves on the interior, but the outside is still an area that could use an upgrade. In a loaded tackle class, they could add an immediate building block.

The Steelers could also very well choose to make a move on the defensive side of the ball. While they have talented veterans across the unit, including star edge rusher TJ Watt, they could still look to add a younger option. The team made a move at cornerback when they added Patrick Peterson, but they could afford to still make a move. With elite talent at cornerback in this year’s draft, players such as Penn State’s Joey Porter or Maryland’s Deonte Banks could all be potential options.

Luckily for the Steelers, many of their areas of need can be addressed in the later rounds. In the first, they have the luxury of adding the best player available. This could come in USC star wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Here are 2 reasons why Jordan Addison is the perfect fit for the Steelers in the draft

2. A strong third WR within the offense.

With the pass-catching duo of Diontae Johnson and Georgia Pickens, the Steelers already have star power at wide receiver. Last season, the duo combined for 138 receptions, 1,683 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

But when looking past Pickens and Johnston, there is a lack of proven playmaking at the position. With the arrival of Jordan Addison, the Steelers could add a potential star to the wide receiver room. He could also be the ideal complementary piece to what they have already put together.

Over his three collegiate seasons, Addison was a force through the air. While appearing in 35 total games, he recorded 219 receptions for 3,134 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns.

Coming in at 5’11” and 173 pounds, Addison has the size to line up anywhere on the field. He is a proven route runner who can get open anywhere on the field and could help unlock the Steelers offense.

With the flexibility that Addison would bring to the offense, the Steelers could drastically alter their game plan. Addison has the ability to play in the slot, which would let both Johnson and Pickens dominate on the outside. In addition, it could help take pressure off of running back Najee Harris in the ground game.

In the chance that Johnson eventually moves on, Addison also has the skill set to become a team’s number one wide receiver. His arrival would not only bring depth but would also give the Steelers a trio with elite upside.

1. Connection with Kenny Pickett

While in college, Kenny Pickett shared the field with Jordan Addison. In the two seasons that they played alongside each other at Pitt, they were arguably the most dangerous duo in the nation.

In 2020, Addison’s freshman season, the pair proved that they had a strong connection. Addison finished the season hauling in 60 receptions for 666 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Following his strong freshman season, Addison took his game to new heights in 2021. With Pickett throwing him the ball, he posted a historic season. Over 14 games, he recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

With his explosive sophomore campaign, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award.

After Pickett’s move to the NFL, Addison opted to enter the transfer portal. He then played his final collegiate season at USC.

While Jordan Addison didn’t find the same success in 2022, he was still dominant. Over 11 games, he recorded 59 receptions for 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The opportunity to reunite Pickett with Addison could be too much for the Steelers to pass on. Both players have already made it clear that they would like to share the field again.

As Pickett heads into year two, reuniting him with Addison could also help him elevate his game in a big way. The two have a clear understanding of the field, and could instantly become one of the game’s top QB-WR duos.