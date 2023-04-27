Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday and the Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a big night. They hold the No. 5 and No. 20 overall selections, picks that many believe might be used on a quarterback or an elite defensive lineman. Ahead of the draft Thursday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took to twitter to troll fans and media members alike.

Carroll quotes a tweet from the Netflix show Love is Blind, and there are certainly a number of potential clues in the clip. Overall, it is an ambiguous clue, exactly what Carroll intended to put out there. As of now, it is anyone’s guess who the Seahawks will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Prospects like Anthony Richardson and Jalen Carter have been linked to Seattle, and both seem like good fits in Seattle’s scheme. Richardson could come in and learn behind Geno Smith, a perfect quarterback for the Florida product to backup. If anybody knows how to be a successful backup quarterback and transition into a successful starter, it is Smith. Regardless of where Richardson goes, Seattle looks like a great destination to start his career.

In terms of Jalen Carter, he is rumored to go pretty much anywhere in this year’s draft. Off the field issues and effort concerns have his status fluctuating up and down the draft board, and although he could fall, no one would be surprised to see him go No. 5 overall to Seattle. Carrol’s tenacity and defensive scheme looks like a really solid home for the Georgia standout.

NFL and Seahawks fans will just have to wait and see what Seattle will do with their two first round picks. In the meantime, Seahawks’ Pete Carroll is doing his best to make a game out of it.