Baseball is so back! In a thrilling 6-4 Opening Day affair, the San Francisco Giants will look to draw even in the series with the San Diego Padres when the two go head-to-head out on the diamond. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Giants-Padres prediction and pick will be revealed.
Despite jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning, the Giants quickly fell behind after giving up a pair in the fifth and ultimately collapsing in the seventh frame when four separate Padres came home to score. Although San Fran has an extremely long season ahead of them, the Giants will turn upon lefty starter Kyle Harrison to try to get their first win of the 2024 regular season.
On the other side of things, the Padres used a tremendous balance of clutch hitting and solid pitching to get the job done on night one. With lofty expectations of being a legitimate player in the NL West, the Padres can't afford to lay off the gas whatsoever. After a couple of games out in Seoul, South Korea against the LA Dodgers which counted towards the regular season, the Padres are now 2-1 on the season. Be on the lookout for righty Joe Musgrove to bounce back after a right outing against the Dodgers in Seoul. In only 2.2 innings pitched, Musgrave allowed five earned runs off seven hits.
MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +126
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 7.5 (-122)
Under: 7.5 (+100)
How to Watch Giants vs. Padres
Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
Without a doubt, the Giants let one slip away on Opening Day, but with 161 games remaining in the season, San Francisco can put that one in the rearview mirror rather quickly.
Throughout the course of the nine innings played, the Giants were able to string together nine hits on the day, but they ultimately could not get the job done with runners in scoring position. By the time the final out was recorded, the Giants went 2-8 with RISP and stranded five men on-base. Simply put, the Giants' offense needs to come up in the clutch if they are going to take down a very talented Padres squad.
All in all, can second-year pitcher Kyle Harrison do enough to keep a dangerous Padres lineup on their toes? As a rookie during the 2023 season, Harrison compiled seven starts in his first season in MLB and the Giants will be expecting him to make a big jump in year two. If the 22-year-old hurler from San Jose can become a main fixture within San Fran's starting staff, then watch out!
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
While there is a lot to like about this Padres squad, San Diego knows that there is still much work to do in order to see their season-long aspirations come true.
For starters, the best chance that the Friars have at covering the spread and winning their third-straight game will fall on the shoulders of a balanced attack from the respected San Diego bats. Tallying nine hits total on the night leading to their first win over the Giants on the season, there are plenty of names in this lineup that can be the hero. Of course, the offensive firepower between Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. is tough to stomach for opposing pitchers, but names like Xavier Bogaerts at the top of the order are just as important to the overall success of this ball club. On Thursday, it was Bogaerts who ended up being a pest to the Giants as he recorded a pair of hits including an RBI and a run scored. If the San Diego middle infielder can continue to reach base for the meat of the lineup following him, then the Padres will be able to inflict some serious damage.
Most importantly, is Joe Musgrove capable of bouncing back in a big way? A season ago, Musgrove put together a 17-10 campaign in which he cooked up a rock-solid 3.05 ERA including 97 strikeouts in just 17 starts. Although injuries slowed him down in 2023, Musgrove is as good as any twirler in the league when clicking on all cylinders. If San Diego ends up having their way with San Francisco for the second consecutive day, it will probably be in large part due to Musgrave's right arm.
Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick
With a whole lot of bad blood between these two fierce division rivals over the years, there's no doubt that this contest means a little more than most! Overall, side with the Padres to once again make just enough plays against an inexperienced Kyle Harrison on the bump.
Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+140)