Rivals Week 2024 Pokemon GO Event Guide

Rivals Week returns to Pokemon GO with new featured Pokemon, specifically regionals that have Pokemon rivalries this time around. In this event guide, we will be breaking down what is about to go down in Rivals Week 2024 in Pokemon GO.

From the event bonuses to the tips and tricks, here is everything you need to know for Rivals Week 2024.

Rivals Week 2024: May 4 to May 9, 2024

First introduced in 2021, the theme of the Rival Week is all about Pokemon that can fight. This means that Fighting-type Pokemon and Pokemon that are good in Pokemon GO's PVP (player-versus-player) will be spawning more in the game.

The Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokemon GO starts on May 4, 2024, Saturday, at 10 AM local time and lasts up until May 9, 2024, Thursday, at 8 PM local time.

Event Bonuses

Just like every event in Pokemon GO, this particular event also has bonuses that will take into effect once the event starts. Here is the list of all the event bonuses that are expected to be active on Rivals Week 2024:

10× XP from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

2× Catch Candy

Increased chances of encountering the shiny versions of Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, and Durant

Featured Pokemon For Rivals Week 2024

For the themed event spawns, Rivals Week 2024 will have the following Pokemon appearing more in the wild:

Alolan Sandshrew

Mankey

Poliwag

Machop

Gligar

Ralts

Lickitung

Galarian Stunfisk

Alolan Sandshrew, Mankey, Poliwag, Lickitung, Gligar, Ralts, and Galarian Stunfisk can also be encountered as rewards for completing event-themed Field Research tasks.

In addition to that, several regional Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild at different schedules. Here are the following Pokemons' spawn schedules:

From May 4 at 10 AM to May 6 at 10 AM, Hoenn's bitter rivals Zangoose and Seviper

From May 6 at 10 AM to May 8 at 10 AM, Unova's martial arts partners Throh and Sawk

From May 8 at 10 AM to May 9 at 10 AM, Unova's predator and prey duo Heatmor and Durant

As for the featured Pokemon in raids, here is a list of them:

One Star Raids Mankey Teddiursa Swinub Jangmo-o

Three Star Raids: Zangoose and Seviper (May 4 at 10 AM to May 6 at 10 AM) Throh and Sawk (May 6 at 10 AM to May 8 at 10 AM) Heatmor and Durant (May 8 at 10 AM to May 9 at 10 AM)



Considering the event spawns, we suggest mega-evolving fighting types like Mega Lopunny and Mega Heracross to maximize the tons of Fighting-type Pokemon candy you can get for this event. In case you are targeting specific Pokemon, you can always mega evolve a Pokemon with the same typing as them just like Mega Kangaskhan with Teddiursa and Lickitung or Primal Kyogre with Poliwag.

On another note, lucky players may also encounter the shiny variations of all the featured Pokemon (if the shiny already exists in the game).

Timed Researches

There will be an event-themed timed research will be available throughout the event. Completing the tasks associated with the Rivals Week Timed Research will reward players XP, Rare Candy, Fast TMs, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Furthermore, for a dollar (or the equivalent pricing tier in other countries' local currencies), players can access yet another event-exclusive Timed Research that rewards Stardust, one Star Piece, three Rare Candies, and three Rare XL Candies.

GO Battle Weekend

From May 4 at 12 AM to May 5, 2024 at 11:59, a GO Battle Weekend is also bound to happen during the event. As such, here are the additional bonuses pertaining to the latest GO Battle Weekend:

The maximum number of battle sets players can do per day is increased from five to 20 sets for a whopping 100 battles in total

4× Stardust from winning battles (does not include the Stardust gained from end-of-set rewards)

A free battle-themed Timed Research will be available for players to complete that includes rewards such as the avatar item Hala-Style Sandals

Medals to Grind on Rivals Week 2024

Trainers can earn medals by accomplishing various tasks and hitting specific milestones within the game. Some of those medals, particularly those associated with catching Pokemon types, also grant permanent in-game bonuses.

If the bonuses weren't enough to entice you, players actually do need to collect a certain amount of medals, specifically the platinum medals which are the highest tier of medals, in order to continue leveling up past Level 40. This is because players need to earn five Platinum Medals for Level 43, 20 Platinum Medals for Level 47, and 35 Platinum Medals for Level 49.

As such, here are the platinum medals players can grind for during this event:

Pokedex Medals

Completing Pokedex medals is as easy as registering Pokemon to the Pokedex. Here are the Pokedex medals you can possibly finish during this event:

Kanto Medal – Register 151 Kanto region Pokemon in the Pokedex

Johto Medal – Register 100 Johto region Pokemon in the Pokedex

Hoenn Medal – Register 135 Hoenn Region Pokemon in the Pokedex

Galar Medal – Register 25 Galar Region Pokemon in the Pokedex

Unova Medal – Register 156 Unova Region Pokemon in the Pokedex

Pokemon-Type Medals

Completing Pokedex medals is as easy as registering Pokemon to the Pokedex. Here are the Pokemon-type medals you can grind for during this event:

Fairy Tale Girl Medal – Catch 2,500 Fairy-type Pokemon (via Ralts)

Black Belt Medal – Catch 2,500 Fighting-type Pokemon (via Mankey, Machop, Throh, and Sawk)

Bird Keeper Medal – Catch 2,500 Flying-type Pokemon (via Gligar)

Skier Medal – Catch 2,500 Ice-type Pokemon (via Alolan Sandshrew)

Rail Staff Medal – Catch 2,500 Steel-type Pokemon (via Alolan Sandshrew, Galarian Stunfisk, and Durant)

Swimmer Medal – Catch 2,500 Water-type Pokemon (via Poliwag)

Ruin Maniac Medal – Catch 2,500 Ground-type Pokemon (via Gligar and Galarian Stunfisk)

Psychic Medal – Catch 2,500 Psychic-type Pokemon (via Ralts)

Schoolkid Medal – Catch 2,500 Normal-type Pokemon (via Lickitung, Teddiursa, and Zangoose)

Punk Girl Medal – Catch 2,500 Poison-type Pokemon (via Seviper)

Kindler Medal – Catch 2,500 Fire-type Pokemon (via Heatmor)

Bug Catcher Medal – Catch 2,500 Bug-type Pokemon (via Durant)

Dragon Tamer Medal – Catch 2,500 Dragon-type Pokemon (via Jangmo-o)

Miscellaneous Medals

There are other medals you can get by simply reaching certain milestones in Pokemon GO. Here are the rest of the medals you can grind for during this event:

Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon

Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon

Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops

Battle Girl Medal – Win 4,000 gym battles

Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks

Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops

Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers

Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon

Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times

Showcase Star Medal – Win 100 PokeStop Showcases

Mega Evolution Guru Medal – Mega evolve 36 different Species of Pokemon

Successor – Mega evolve a Pokemon 500 times

Raid Expert Medal – Made the Raid Battle Trainer Achievements screen 500 times

Champion Medal – Win 1,000 raids

Rising Star Duo – Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids

Rising Star Duo Medal – Win 1,000 raids with a friend

Great League Veteran Medal – Win 1,000 Trainer Battles in the Great League

Ultra League Veteran Medal – Win 1,000 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League

Time To Face Your Rivals

Now that you're all set with knowledge regarding this event, we hope you plan out your days for Rivals Week 2024 in Pokemon GO.

