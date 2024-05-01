As the fervor of the NFL Draft dissipates, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand poised with a revitalized team ready to confront the challenges of the upcoming season. Following a tumultuous period of free agency, GM Jason Licht meticulously crafted a draft strategy that effectively addressed crucial deficiencies while infusing the roster with promising young talent. This particular draft may prove pivotal as the Buccaneers strive to reconstruct their team and reaffirm their status as formidable contenders in the NFC.

Buccaneers' 2024 NFL Draft Strategy

Baker Mayfield's robust performance last season removed quarterback from Tampa Bay's immediate needs. In addition, Mike Evans’ recent contract extension helped stabilize the wide receiver position. However, with Chris Godwin's contract set to expire in 2025, wide receiver remained a secondary concern.

On the offensive line, the left guard position could benefit from an upgrade. This was especially true with the retirement of center Ryan Jensen. Additionally, should an outstanding running back be available, the team would have found that an opportunity too tempting to overlook.

Defensively, Tampa Bay needed to bolster their edge rush capabilities. Despite a standout rookie season from YaYa Diaby, the release of Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s lackluster performance highlighted a significant need. Given their draft positioning, targeting an EDGE rusher in the early rounds could be a strategic focus for the Buccaneers.

Here we'll look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 NFL Draft class and provide our grades for all of their 7 draft picks.

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Grade: A

Addressing two primary needs in the 2024 draft—fortifying the offensive line and enhancing the edge rush—the Buccaneers achieved the former by selecting Duke’s Graham Barton as their first pick. Barton's athleticism on the line is reminiscent of Ali Marpet’s time with the team. However, Barton offers greater size and speed. Rated highly in many draft boards, Barton was picked exactly where expected, making him a valuable first-round selection for interior line improvement.

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: B

Selected to fill the void left by Barrett, Chris Braswell brings impressive physical attributes and competitiveness to the table. However, his game lacks refinement and consistent quarterback pressure. Braswell is longer, faster, and more explosive than Barrett but lacks the veteran’s bending capabilities and variety of pass-rushing techniques. As he develops, Braswell will need to quickly adapt to meet the Buccaneers’ urgent edge rush requirements. That's a task that head coach Todd Bowles may not have the patience for, given the team's limited options.

Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Grade: B

Tykee Smith is set to challenge last year’s undrafted standout, Christian Izien, for the primary nickelback role. Although Smith brings more physicality to the position, Izien exhibits superior range. Smith is expected to also make a significant contribution to special teams. That's where he has experience in coverage and return duties.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Grade: B

With an aging receiving corps, it was prudent for Tampa Bay to rejuvenate this position by drafting Jalen McMillan. As one of three standout receivers from Washington in this draft, McMillan was a favorite target of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2022 before injuries curtailed his output the following year.

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Grade: B

Bucky Irving is known for his vigorous running style. He seems to explode out of his 5’9, 192-pound frame. In 2023, he tallied 69 forced tackles and averaged 3.99 yards after contact, showcasing excellent vision and footwork that capitalize on his blocking. Additionally, his receiving skills are notable, leading all FBS running backs with 56 catches in 2023.

Elijah Klein, OL, UTEP

Grade: B

In the later rounds of the draft, teams typically search for potential backups or special teams contributors. They also occasionally take a gamble on high-upside, low-floor prospects. Elijah Klein from UTEP fits this bill for the Buccaneers as a sleeper pick. Sure, his athletic testing was unremarkable. However, Klein’s actual gameplay demonstrates better quickness and significant strength when engaged. This suggests he could exceed expectations.

Devin Culp, TE, Washington

Grade: B

With their final selection, the Buccaneers opted for another high-risk, high-reward player in Devin Culp from Washington. An exceptional athlete, Culp was the fastest tight end at the NFL Combine with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash. His large catch radius and potential as a deep threat could also provide a significant mismatch in Tampa Bay’s passing game.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 draft class represents a well-calibrated blend of immediate contributors and high-ceiling developmental players. By addressing significant needs on both lines, the team has strategically positioned itself for both short-term competitiveness and long-term growth. Yes, the success of this draft class will ultimately be determined on the field. That said, the Buccaneers have made calculated moves that could significantly enhance their roster. With a focus on building from the trenches and strategically injecting athleticism and skill into key areas, Tampa Bay's approach to this draft reflects a clear vision for the future, aiming to return to championship contention in the evolving NFL landscape.