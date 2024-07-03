TopSpin 2K25, like other 2K Sports games, offer redeemable locker codes in order to gain access to unique rewards. However, not everyone knows about where to find them, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all currently active TopSpin 2K25 Locker Codes to help players receive some free items. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the active codes, and where you can redeem them.

TopSpin 2K25 Locker Codes

So far the TopSpin 2K25 locker codes include:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY S2W2RACKET Yonex Ezone Racket + 150 VC Active

EXPIRED:

Code Reward Expiry

WILSONBOOSTS 100% XP Boost (x5) Super Tour Red 1000 VC EXPIRED

S1W1SHIRT Qualies Pink and Blue Patterned T-Shirt + 150 VC EXPIRED MAKEARACKET 450 VC EXPIRED S1W2POLO Purple and Pink Polo + 150 VC EXPIRED S1W3GLASSES Half-rim Sunglasses + 150 VC EXPIRED S1W4OUTFIT Pink Patterned Dress + 150 VC EXPIRED S1W5SKIRT Teal Patterned Skirt + 150 VC EXPIRED

S1W6POLO Green Stripe Polo Shirt + 150 VC EXPIRED

CONGRATSCARLOS Men's Nike Dri-Fit Tank EXPIRED CONGRATSIGA On Court Tank EXPIRED

S1W8OUTFIT Adidas Dress + 150 VC EXPIRED

S2W1GLASSES Goodr CIRCLE G Glasses EXPIRED

How To Redeem Locker Codes in TopSpin 2K25

To redeem locker codes in TopSpin 2K25, just follow the steps below:

Visit the Pro Shop Page From The Home Menu

Press Start to Redeem Code

Input the Code

Overall, redeeming a locker code in TopSpin 2K25 is quite easy. From the home menu, select the Pro Shop. This is where you can buy all sorts of items, from cosmetics, to XP boosts, and more. Once in the shop, just press the start button (or, the button at the bottom of the screen that says “Redeem Code”. From here, just input the code and voila!

You'll know instantly if the code works. The game should show you a list of what you received, along with the fact that the code was successfully redeemed. As of right now, TopSpin 2K25 only offers one code, which is technically limited to those who received or purchased the game's early access versions. However, it offers a ton of items, like XP boosts, VC, and more.

That said, keep an eye out for more codes across several areas. From the developer's social channels, to possibly even televised events, these locker codes could appear anywhere. But of course, feel free to check with us as we plan to update the list often.

However, just be aware that all codes usually come around for a limited time. This means you should try to check for new codes often. A great way to do this is by following the developer's social platforms. This way you'll know instantly when a new code drops.

Of course, if you're looking for more content beyond codes, try checking out the Centre Court Pass. Each season, TopSpin 2K25 offers players the chance to earn free in-game items by playing the game and progressing through the Pass. We hope this guide helped you find some codes and earn some nice rewards.

TopSpin 2K25 officially releases this week, with the Grand Slam and Deluxe Editions already out now. Feel free to check out our own review of the game.

