By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Gingerbread Bastion skin in Overwatch 2 is up for purchase at a heavily discounted price. It’s basically free.

All new Gingerbread Bastion (Legendary) Skin? Sweeeeeeeeet 🍪 It only costs 1 (ONE) Overwatch Coin? Even sweeeeeeter! 🪙 Log in and grab yours before Jan 2! Season 2 is live now 👈 Learn more✨: https://t.co/XA1GcWaccxpic.twitter.com/lBoQStjVo8 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 20, 2022

Overwatch 2 announced on their Twitter account that the Gingerbread Bastion Legendary skin would be on sale at a heavily discounted price. How big of a discount, you ask? Well, it’s basically free. Starting December 20, 2022, until January 2, 2023, players can buy the skin for just one (1) Overwatch Coin. Just one coin and you will be able to bring a walking weapon of sugary goodness into the battlefields of Overwatch 2. That’s not all, of course. The skin comes in a bundle. This means you don’t just get the legendary skin. Players also get a Candy Cane weapon charm, which they can put on all of the Heroes.

You may be wondering: does this mean I have to buy the smallest Overwatch Coin bundle just to buy the skin? The answer is a resounding “no”. Whether you’re brand new to the game or someone who has never bought Overwatch coins, you can still get the skin. Weekly challenges reward the player with Overwatch Coins. Granted, they’re not much. However, there is definitely enough for you to get the brand-new Bastion skin. This is the reason why it’s “basically free.”

If that’s not your thing, don’t worry. There are a whole lot of other skins you can get for free. Overwatch 2 is currently holding its Winter Wonderland event. This event brings a lot of limited-time game modes, as well as some new skins. One such skin is the Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin. Players can get this skin through Twitch drops. Another such skin is the Ice Queen Brigitte Epic Skin, which is a reward for completing challenges. Either way, there are free skins to go around, so why not get them all?

Again, the Gingerbread Bastion Skin is on sale from December 20, 2022, to January 2, 2023. The Winter Wonderland event itself will end the day after, so make sure to get all of the free holiday skins before they disappear. You can get more details about the sale on the Overwatch website. Meanwhile, to stay updated on gaming news, check out our gaming news articles.