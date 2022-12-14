By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event is underway, and players can earn rewards for free, including the Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland

The Winter Wonderland event is currently live and will run until January 4. This event offers a variety of special arcade game modes, including Freeze Thaw, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Players can take part in these game modes and complete challenges to earn free rewards, such as weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and the Ice Queen Brigitte Epic skin.

Players who log into the game from December 20 to January 4 will also receive the Festive Wreath weapon charm and the 2023 player icon.

Sleighing D.Va

The Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin can be obtained for free through Twitch drops. To earn the skin, players need to watch participating channels under the Overwatch 2 category for a total of 6 hours, starting on Christmas and ending on January 4. As an added bonus, by watching for 2 hours, players can also earn a matching festive D.Va victory pose.

Freeze Thaw

This fast-paced elimination game mode is “Overwatch 2‘s version of freeze tag.” In Freeze Thaw Elimination, players must freeze all of the opponents on the other team by eliminating them. To get their own team back in the game, players must thaw their frozen teammates. The goal is to freeze the entire enemy team to win the game.

Yeti Hunter

Yeti Hunter features a unique 5v1 setup, where a team of 5 Mei players must work together to trap and freeze the Yeti (definitely not Winston). The Yeti acts like a raid boss, stealing food from the local village. The Mei players must use their abilities to set traps and catch the Yeti before it steals too much food and goes into an outrage, wiping out the entire team. To be successful in this game mode, players need to spread out and work together to trap the Yeti before it becomes too powerful.

Snowball Offensive and Snowball Deathmatch

In Snowball Offensive, Mei’s icicles and frost primaries are replaced with snowballs that can instantly knock out opponents. The game mode features either a 6v6 elimination or 8-player free-for-all deathmatch ruleset, allowing players to choose their preferred gameplay style.