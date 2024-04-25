The Minnesota Vikings have not been shy about their intentions to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings acquired the 23rd overall pick in a trade with the Houston Texans a month before the draft. Ever since, rumors have swirled about which teams the Vikings might trade up with and who they may select. ESPN's Field Yates published his final mock draft of the year and he included an interesting Vikings trade.
Yates has the Vikings moving up three spots in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Here are the complete trade terms:
Vikings get: No. 8
Falcons get: No. 11, No. 129 and a 2025 third-rounder
In this scenario, the Vikings select Michigan QB JJ McCarthy at the 8th overall pick. The Falcons use the 11th overall pick on Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. McCarthy is the fourth QB off the board and Murphy II is the first defensive player selected.
According to Yates, this a smaller move up the board than most have discussed during the pre-draft process. The Vikings are usually projected to try and move up into the top five picks. This pick could make some sense for the Vikings, assuming a QB they like is on the board, because the cost of moving up three spots should be much less than trying to vault into the top five.
When plotting this trade on the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, it looks to be a fair deal. The value leans slightly in Atlanta's direction considering the possible value of Minnesota's third-round pick next year. However, Minnesota fans would likely take this trade if it means getting their next franchise QB.
Other possible trade partners for the Minnesota Vikings
The Atlanta Falcons are not the only team that Minnesota could trade up with in the 2024 NFL Draft.
According to multiple league sources, the Minnesota Vikings have been actively working the phones. They have reportedly contacted every team in the top 10 so that they know all of their options for moving up.
According to Dan Graziano, the Vikings and Giants have been the two most active teams in discussions with the New England Patriots about the third overall pick. Some believe that UNC's Drake Maye might be Minnesota's target if they trade up this high. Otherwise, they will likely be targeting JJ McCarthy.
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers also jump out as teams that could make a deal with Minnesota. Both teams have been rumored to be more open to trading down in the draft and neither is searching for a new QB. Either team could benefit from getting a nice trade package from the Vikings.
It is important to note that the Vikings have met with both Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix in the pre-draft process. This means that it is possible that the Vikings stick and pick at 11 and 23, which would allow them to snag one of those QBs and another talented player in the first round.
Vikings fans will get their answer soon. The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8PM EST in Detroit.