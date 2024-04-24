The 2024 NFL Draft is tomorrow and new reporting highlights the possibility that the New York Giants use their first-round pick on a quarterback.
“The Giants have been tough to get a handle on,” Dan Graziano said. “A month ago, many in the league believed their favorite quarterback in the class was McCarthy. If that were true, things have changed. The rumblings early this week: The Giants' guy is Maye.”
Maye is widely thought to be the consensus pick at No. 3 with the New England Patriots. New York would most likely need to trade up with the Patriots if they want Drake Maye.
“I've been told the Giants and Vikings are the two teams that have been most active in discussions with the Patriots about the No. 3 pick,” Graziano said. “And that if Washington takes Daniels at No. 2, the Giants would be very interested in trading up to No. 3 for Maye. I've also been told in recent days that the Giants like Penix and might even be willing to take him as high as No. 6.”
Clearly the New York Giants have done their homework on this year's draft class. The team appears open to coming out of Thursday night with a new franchise quarterback.
The New York Giants owe Daniel Jones $36 million guaranteed in 2024, but they could easily release him in 2025. Therefore, if the Giants were to select a quarterback who might need time to develop, they're well positioned to start Jones in 2024 while they develop their rookie.
According to Dianna Russini, most teams believe if Maye is off the board, the Giants’ most likely scenario is to go wide receiver. The Giants were last in the league in yards after the catch in 2023.
What would a Giants trade package for the No. 3 pick look like?
If Drake Maye is available at No. 3, how much would the New York Giants have to pay the Patriots to move up?
Like most things, it depends who you ask.
The Jimmy Johnson trade value chart lists New England's pick as worth 2,200 and New York's pick at 1,600. The difference is equal to 600, which is equivalent to the No. 31 pick in the draft. The Giants' next few picks in the 2024 NFL Draft could close that gap. The team holds No. 47 (430) and No. 70 (240). Therefore, a reasonable trade could look something like the following.
New York receives:
- 2024 first rounder (No. 3)
- 2024 fourth rounder (No. 103)
New England receives:
- 2024 first rounder (No. 6)
- 2024 second rounder (No. 47)
- 2024 third rounder (No. 70)
- 2024 sixth rounder (No. 183)
This trade comes out to nearly even on the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. It uses only 2024 picks for simplicity's sake, but a real trade could include picks in future years as well.
For comparison, the Fitzgerald-Spielberger NFL trade value chart views the difference between the No. 3 and No. 6 picks as equivalent to a fifth-round pick.
It is important to note that the price of either trade may well be much higher for New York. Even though New England could move back to No. 6 and still get some an elite player and a suite of picks in return, the price is always higher when the other team is moving up to draft a quarterback.
That shouldn't scare the Giants though. If they are confident that they have found their guy (in this case, Drake Maye), then they need to pay whatever it takes to go up and get him.