The Minnesota Vikings are not hiding the fact that they are interested in drafting a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team's current starting QB is Sam Darnold after Kirk Cousins left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons. Recent reports suggest that the Vikings are trying desperately to trade up for a QB in tomorrow's NFL Draft.
According to multiple league sources, the Vikings have been actively working the phones with every team in the top 10. Minnesota wants to know what its options are for moving up and selecting a QB. Dan Graziano also points out that New England is among the teams that Minnesota has reached out to.
“I think they pull it off,” said one AFC executive on the possibility of the Vikings moving up to secure a franchise QB. “They've probably been the most active team as far as potentially moving up.”
The Vikings are not afraid to hide their interest, but those around the league are not sure which quarterback Minnesota would prefer to move up for. Jeremy Fowler reports that teams are split on whether the Vikings are targeting Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy, with Fowler's sources leaning slightly towards Maye.
The Vikings have met with Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix in the pre-draft process, which creates even more possibilities for how Minnesota may approach the first round. Minnesota did not meet with Caleb Williams, presumably because they believe he will be drafted by Chicago with the first pick in the draft.
What if the Vikings don't trade up for the QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?
While QB is a strong need for the Vikings, it is hardly the team's only area that needs improvement.
It's entirely possible that Minnesota decides to stick and pick at 11 and 23 for any number of reasons. They may not want to pay a huge price to move up the board for a QB, instead hoping one falls into their lap. The Vikings may also be unwilling to pass on blue-chip players at other positions of need who become available.
Aside from QB, the Vikings have strong needs on the interior of their defensive line and at cornerback.
The Vikings have a few reliable starters in Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Bullard, but could benefit from a dedicated interior pass rusher. This would likely be addressed with pick 23.
Meanwhile, there are several talented cornerbacks (Arnold, Mitchell, DeJean) who make sense in the first round and other who could be available on day three.
Fowler and Graziano notes that the Vikings are in a precarious spot, with two first-rounders but no day two picks.
Minnesota is reportedly counting on additional third-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft due to the compensatory pick formula. This may give the team more confidence to be flexible in this year's draft.
Fowler also reports that some team executives believe Minnesota will not want to part with both of its first-round picks in a trade up for QB. While that is entirely possible, it does make it difficult to move substantially up the board.
“I could even see them taking the best player available at 11, like a corner, and then figuring out quarterback at 23,” an executive from a team picking high in the draft said. “Feels like all options are on the table for them.”