Grambling State basketball is heading to Puerto Rico for a series of exhibition games. The G-Men are scheduled to play a select team of players from Liga de Baloncesto Puertorriquena in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 8th. Liga de Baloncesto Puertorriquena plays in a FIBA-sanctioned league founded by the Puerto Rican Basketball Federation. Grambling Athletics posted the news on their Twitter page Monday afternoon.

The Tigers are headed to 𝙋𝙐𝙀𝙍𝙏𝙊 𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙊!🛫 The G-Men will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a series of exhibition games versus the best players from Liga de Baloncesto Puertorriquena (LBP)! The action begins on August 8!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/k5LRreoIgP — Grambling State Men’s Basketball (@gsutigers_mbb) August 1, 2023

College basketball teams usually take foreign tours in the summer. During the trip, the teams build chemistry and sightsee while also making early preparations for the season. Grambling joins fellow HBCU squad Norfolk State and other Division I programs, such as Kansas in Puerto Rico, next week.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Grambling State basketball, this tour allows them to build upon their massive success last year. The team had one of the best seasons in the program's history, winning 24 games on the season. They started the season with massive out-of-conference wins versus the University of Colorado-Boulder, UTSA, and Vanderbilt. They maintained a 15-3 record in conference, including an 11-1 record at home. They were afforded national exposure by beating rival Southern University at the NBA HBCU Classi during All-Star weekend. The G-Men made it all the way to the SWAC Championship, losing to Texas Southern 61-58.

The team also pulled down massive individual accolades, with guard Cameron Christon and head coach Donte’ Jackson winning SWAC Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. The success of the team earned Jackson a four-year contract extension, approved by The University of Louisiana Board of Education in late April.