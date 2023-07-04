Former Grambling State tight end Eric Washington has been promoted as an assistant head coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Washington has served as the Bills' defensive line coach since joining the team in 2020, and he will be retaining the role as he takes on new duties as the assistant head coach, via HBCU Gameday. The 53-year-old was also promoted last year prior to the 2022 campaign, serving as the senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach. His incredible rise has certainly been encouraging to see, especially since he's been in the NFL since 2008.

Washington's promotion means he's going to work with Bills head coach Sean McDermott closer than ever. There shouldn't be any issue, however, since the two have worked before when they were still with the Carolina Panthers. Before landing the top coaching job in Buffalo, McDermott was the defensive coordinators of the Panthers from 2011 to 2016. Washington was Carolina's defensive line coach from 2011 to 2017 and defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2019.

Prior to joining his Panthers and Bills stints, Eric Washington got his first shot at the NFL in 2008 when the Chicago Bears hired him as their defensive assistant. He has since worked his way up.

With the Bills, Washington has produced significant results that has earned him the trust of McDermott and the franchise. As stated in his bio on the team's website, under Washington's tutelage, Buffalo's defense in the 2021 season ranked first in the league for the fewest points and passing yards allowed per game. The team also credited him for guiding the defensive unit during their 2020 AFC Championship run.

Considering Washington's tremendous rise, it's not hard to see him becoming a head coach in the NFL real soon.