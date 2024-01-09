Ja Morant breaks silence.

The Memphis Grizzlies' forgettable 2023-24 season took a turn for the worst. On Monday night, it was announced that superstar Ja Morant would undergo season-ending labrum surgery on his shoulder. The 13-23 Grizzlies now will look forward to the 2024-25 season with Morant out for the year.

Morant took to X shortly after and broke the silence with one emoji.

💙 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2024

The news was devastating to Grizzlies fans, especially after Morant returned from his 25-game suspension in dominating fashion. In nine games, Morant was averaging 25.1 points with 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds and was a breath of fresh air for a team searching for answers.

Morant had scored 20 or more points in seven of the nine games he has played this season, with a season-high 31 against the New Orleans Pelicans the day after Christmas. In his most recent game, which came against the Los Angeles Lakers, he had 21 points with seven rebounds and seven assists in the 14-point win over the LeBron James-led squad.

The Grizzlies went 7-20 without Morant on the floor and were 6-3 with him, so this is crushing news for everybody involved and he will work tirelessly to make a return for next season.

Memphis is currently 13th in the Western Conference and three games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers, but the downfall could begin quickly with Morant missing the rest of the season. They next face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in Dallas, so this will be the first game without Ja Morant as they try and find a way to win basketball games without their superstar.