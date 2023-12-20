After the Grizzlies won off of a Ja Morant game-winner, father Tee Morant opens up about all the events surrounding his son.

It was an extraordinary comeback as Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant came back from a 25-game suspension as he delivered an excellent performance and the game-winner against the New Orleans Pelicans. While he was celebrating with his teammates as per usual with any buzzer-beater, the more compassionate exchange came from his father, Tee Morant.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of AndScape, the proud father said that he was very emotional after the game and that he is a “little sensitive” when talking about his children. He also compared his son to “Cujo” as he was let off his metaphorical leash.

“My emotions are everywhere right now. In God’s time, everything works itself out. I was just so elated for him to be back on the court and prove what he is here for,” Tee Morant said. “God touched my child for a reason. By the way, he’s back! I’m a little sensitive when it comes to my kids, period. The NBA needs to be aware. We back! The Grizzlies, we back! They finally let Cujo off the leash.”

Ja Morant was suspended for eight games last season on March 4 where he was showing off a gun at a nightclub. He had said to seen the error in his ways according to NBC Sports after having a meeting with Adam Silver. However, after the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, he was seen with a gun on a live-stream which prompted the 25-game absence.

Tee Morant on the criticisms about him

The hugged each other after the game and Ja Morant said it was “big-time” for his father to root for himself and his team. They would say to each other that they “love” them. The former No. 2 overall pick in 2019 scored 34 points, recorded eight assists, collected six rebounds, and hit the aforementioned game-winning shot that beat the No. 1 overall pick from the same draft class in Pelicans' Zion Williamson.

Tee Morant said to AndScape that he is knowledgeable that there have been some chatter from social media or the media in general about what he could have done to help his son. He expressed that he doesn't care about what people think.

“Man, I don’t care. They can talk about me all they want. But once you attack my kid, I got broad enough shoulder to take anything they throw at me to protect my family,” Tee Morant said. “I’m the first line of defense. There is no manual to parenting. Nobody ever got it right in other people’s eyes. But to bring this kid from Dalzell, South Carolina — South Carolina stand up, by the way — to this status to be as great as he is with more curves to turn, the judgment is going to happen. But at the same time, the cream is going to rise to the top.”

Ja Morant cites his faith as a strength of his

For coming back to the Grizzlies this season in exciting fashion, Ja Morant said that he credits his religion and faith in who he prays to. He also praised his family through it all to AndScape saying that there was a ton of emotions.

“Over this little time, I’ve been putting a lot of trust in God even more, I’m getting closer to God. I know he has a plan for me. It’s already written. I’m just letting him lead me,” Ja Morant said. “There is a lot of emotions throughout the whole family. We all were pretty much excited. It was like, ‘Yeah, Ja is back.’ But it was sad in a sense.”

Tee Morant speaks on being a Black father

Tee Morant talked about being a Black father and how it's “been hard” for him. He said you never “know the outcome,” but his goal is to make his son feel cared for by him and his family.

“It’s been hard. As a Black father, you cannot give enough comfort and tell your children that everything is going to be all right, because you don’t know the outcome,” Tee Morant said. “It’s crazy. But at the same time, it was one day at a time. One step at a time. I told the team, I told the family, gravitate around him and make Ja realize that no matter what the sun is going to shine again.”

The Grizzlies are hoping that Morant can provide some juice after his season-debut as the team is 7-19 which puts them at 13th in the Western Conference. Memphis looks to build off the win Tuesday as their next game is against the Indiana Pacers Thursday night at the FedExForum.