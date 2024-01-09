This is the worst news the Grizzlies could have received.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, who recently returned from a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season, will miss the remainder of the year as a result of a right shoulder injury, team announced late Monday night.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant has suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder, the team has announced. He will undergo season ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/b6luMVnZfQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder on Saturday during a training session. As a result of ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear in his right shoulder.

Since returning from his suspension to begin the season, Morant had been playing at an All-Star level. In nine total games, the Grizzlies guard averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor. He earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Week 9 of the NBA season, December 18-24.

Morant, 24, now joins an extensive list of Grizzlies players who are on the injury report. Before the season began, starting center Steven Adams was ruled out for the year due to a right knee injury. Brandon Clarke, who suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in March 2023, has yet to make his return to the court and is hoping to go back in some capacity around the time of the All-Star Game in February.

With Morant sidelined once again, the pressure of the franchise once again falls on the shoulders of Desmond Bane, who has been having an All-Star season of his own, averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor.

It will be interesting to see how the Grizzlies approach the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8 with Morant out for the remainder of the season. Currently 13-23 on the campaign, Memphis is several games out of the race for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference. Following back-to-back 50-win seasons, the Grizzlies are now in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2020 as a result of Ja Morant's shoulder injury.

The two-time All-Star is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.