The Memphis Grizzlies have had their season derailed due to an ever-increasing injury report. The Grizzlies are starting to get a little more healthy amid the final months of the season, but they've been relying on rookies and two-way contract players for a good portion of this season. Rookie GG Jackson has been thrust into a larger role than anticipated. The Grizzlies made another roster move amid their injury woes by adding guard Jordan Goodwin on a two-way contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Jordan Goodwin had been playing on a 10-day contract for the Grizzlies prior to that. In order to make room for Goodwin on the roster, the Grizzlies waived Jacob Gilyard. Goodwin joins Scotty Pippen Jr. and Trey Jemison as the team's two-way contract designations.
Goodwin began his NBA career with the Washington Wizards after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played for the Wizards briefly during 2021-22 on a 10-day contract. He returned to the Wizards in 2022-23 on a two-way contract before having his deal converted by the end of the season. He was then traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Bradley Beal trade.
The Suns traded Goodwin to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, but he was ultimately cut. Goodwin has appeared in two games for the Grizzlies so far, averaging 10.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assist and 1.5 steals with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 25 percent shooting from the free throw line.