While the Memphis Grizzlies have been hit hard by injuries this season, they've turned into a fun team to watch. Part of the reason the Grizzlies have become an exciting team is their youth led by promising rookie GG Jackson. Jackson began the season not playing much for the Grizzlies but with all the injury issues, he's carved out a big role on the team. His role is about to expand in the coming weeks as he's going to become more of a primary offensive option as per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.
As per Cole, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about his plans to make GG Jackson more of an offensive focal point as opposed to the secondary shot creator that he's been to this point. The No. 45 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson began this season on a two-way contract before the Grizzlies rewarded him with a four-year standard contract.
Jackson has suited up in 23 games for the Grizzlies this season, including one start at a little over 19 minutes per game. He's been averaging 11.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Jackson has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games on high efficiency too. Fantasy basketball managers that have Jackson on their team are sure to be thrilled at the prospect of his numbers increasing. Jackson was once considered a possible lottery pick, but the Grizzlies got a steal in the second round.