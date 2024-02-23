Head coach Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently in the midst of what would seem to be a bit of a lost season. The Grizzlies are currently well outside of postseason position in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture, and Jenkins and his staff have had to navigate several devastating injuries so far this year, including most notably to star point guard Ja Morant, who was lost for the season just a couple of weeks after returning from a suspension to open up the year.
However, it's not all bad news for Memphis, as recently, the team announced that it is getting closer to seeing the return of two starters who have also been out of the lineup.
Shooting guard Desmond Bane, who has been out of the lineup since January 12 with a Grade 3 Left ankle sprain, is progressing and expected to return in three to five weeks, per Grizzlies PR on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Meanwhile, point guard Marcus Smart, who was injured on January 9 against the Dallas Mavericks, is also healing from his own finger injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
With Morant officially out for the season, it's objectively difficult to envision the Grizzlies making any legitimate postseason push even with Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart back in the lineup. However, Grizzlies fans will certainly want to see their team be as competitive as possible for the remainder of the year, and those efforts would be aided by their respective returns.