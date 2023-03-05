Basketball isn’t a priority at the moment for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who will be away from the team for at least two games for reasons stemming from a controversial Instagram Live session in which he was seemingly seen displaying a gun.

Ja Morant has already apologized for his actions and also took full responsibility for the controversial video.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Ja Morant said via a statement (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN). “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Nike has also released a statement about this latest controversy involving one of their high-profile signature athletes.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” Nike said (via Shams Charania of The Athletic).

Even before the said IG Live video, Ja Morant was already grabbing headlines, particularly after a report by the Washington Post revealed unsavory incidents off the court involving the Grizzlies star in the summer.

For the Grizzlies, they would rather have Ja Morant get it together before returning to work. Memphis owns one of the best records in the Western Conference standings, so the Grizzlies can afford some time to let Morant tackle his issues without focusing much on basketball.

The Grizzlies are 38-24 — six games behind the West-leading Denver Nuggets.