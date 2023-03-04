Ja Morant is in free fall following a whirlwind last few days. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been suspended at least two games after allegedly brandishing a gun on an Instagram Live he recorded shirtless at a nightclub. NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports 1 personality Shannon Sharpe was not afraid to stir the pot.

“Anything interesting happen while I was asleep last nite? Fill me in Twitter,” Sharpe Tweeted.



Sharpe had criticized Morant on his sports debate show with Skip Bayless, “Undisputed,” Thursday morning after the point guard became the subject of multiple negative reports that alleged physical violence and that he flashed a gun at a 17-year-old. He cautioned Morant to “move differently” and understand that with heightened star power comes even more scrutiny.

Morant apparently responded to the recent negative headlines by poking fun at the accusations being hurled his way. Sharpe quickly cashed in on his “I told you so moment” on Saturday. While Sharpe takes his lap, the Grizzlies must figure out how to put a bandage on a gaping wound that has been made even bigger by a suspension to Dillon Brooks for exceeding the technical foul limit, and Brandon Clarke suffering a season-ending torn Achilles Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

This is not the first time Sharpe has taken issue with a Morant. He had a verbal altercation with Ja’s father, Tee Morant in a January game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The two were separated by security during the heated exchange, but made up soon afterwards. A subtle jab at a man’s son is a surefire way to reignite a feud, though.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Grizzlies take any further action against Ja Morant.