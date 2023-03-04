Within a matter of days, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went from one of the most loved players in the Association to a downright problem. All his issues came to a head on Saturday when the All-Star was suspended for a minimum of two games after showing off a gun on IG Live Friday night following a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first disturbing news to surface about Morant, who evidently has some serious problems he’s dealing with off the court based on his actions.

Here is a timeline.

February 5th, 2023

On January 29th, the Grizzlies emerged victorious 112-100 against the Indiana Pacers, but drama ensued after the game. As reported by The Athletic, several Pacers staffers felt they were in grave danger after “Acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them.”

The NBA looked into the situation and cleared Morant and his friends of any wrongdoing.

March 1st, 2023

The Washington Post releases a story after obtaining police reports stating that Ja Morant was involved in two separate incidents last summer. First, Morant is accused of repeatedly punching a teenager in the head during a pick-up basketball game on his property before he went into his house, grabbed a gun, put it in his waistband, and flashed it at the teen. Morant’s agent Jim Tanner disputed the report:

“Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated,” he said. “This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence,” he told PEOPLE.

Morant told detectives he acted in self-defense after the teenager threw a ball at Ja’s head and reportedly said “I’m gonna come back and light this place up like fireworks,” as he left Morant’s property, per the Washington Post.

As for the second incident, Ja Morant’s mother was at Finish Line at a local mall when she got into a shouting match with a store employee before calling her son, who showed up with nine friends. They began heckling the security guard and even pushed him in the head before asking what time he gets off, in which the guard took as a threat. He filed a police report but no arrested were made. This apparently happened just days before beating on the teen.

March 4th, 2023

Memphis gets blown out by the West’s best Nuggets Friday evening and Ja Morant proceeds to hit up a club with some of his friends, ultimately hopping on IG Live in the early hours of Saturday morning and doing this:

If there were any doubts that Morant actually flashed a gun at that teenager last July, they were put to bed when Ja showed off the firearm in the video. That also makes one wonder why he’s carrying a weapon on the road trip as well. Puzzling.

But, it wasn’t long until Ja faced repercussions for his actions. The NBA quickly looked into the video and shortly after, Morant was suspended. That resulted in the fourth-year player deactivating his IG and Twitter, too:

The guard then spoke out on the situation, admitting he’s going to take some time away to “receive help”:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” he said, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

And to make matter worse for the Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Friday while Dillon Brooks is suspended for Sunday’s matchup with the Clippers after receiving his 16th technical foul:

Not a good day to be a Grizzlies fan. One can only hope Ja Morant learns from his mistakes and puts his nose to the grindstone when he returns.