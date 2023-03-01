Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has made plenty of headlines recently. His play on the court has been terrific, including a triple-double on Tuesday night in the victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Grizzlies’ star point guard is facing some legal issues. In a new report that dropped on Wednesday, Morant is being charged with two additional disturbing encounters, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post.

“Ja Morant has been accused of two additional disturbing encounters (besides the Pacers’ team bus incident), which includes allegedly beating up a 17-year-old boy and pointing a gun at him.”

That’s not all, either, and more information came out, according to Molly Hensley-Clancy of The Washington Post:

“NBA star Ja Morant was accused of violent or threatening behavior in two police reports, including previously unknown allegations that Morant “threatened” a mall security director. Four days later, a teenager told police Morant punched him repeatedly.”

That isn’t all, either, and more details keep coming to light regarding Morant.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So apparently Ja Morant's mother called him after having an argument with a Finish Line employee and he came to the mall 9 deep and told the mall security guard "‘Let me find out what time he gets off" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SsFT5VePmj — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 1, 2023

Morant was also in the news for a lawsuit for allegedly striking a minor during a pickup basketball game at the beginning of the year, and now these reports have surfaced. The Grizzlies can’t afford to lose Ja Morant, and they are hanging on to the 2nd spot in the Western Conference following a home victory against the Lakers. These reports also come on the same day that Powerade inked Morant to a deal.

None of this bodes well for Morant, and there could be some suspensions from the NBA once this is all sorted out.

This is definitely a concern for Ja Morant going forward, and we will provide more information as it comes out.