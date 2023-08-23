The Cleveland Guardians proudly dedicated a field to star third baseman Jose Ramirez, with the City of Cleveland presenting him with a field bearing his namesake after his many charitable contributions to local philanthropy.

This felt like the natural fit,” Ramírez said, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. “I’ve been on a baseball field since I was 7 years old, and most of my life has been on a baseball field. So, what’s the best way to give back to a community than something that represents so much of my life?”

He is the first Cleveland player to have a field dedicated to him while still an active player in the MLB. His initials JR are printed in the turf behind the pitchers mound, and he was thrilled when seeing the field for the first time.

“I didn’t have a chance to see the progress during the year. Seeing it today was really surprising,” Ramírez said through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “I am really happy. This is a beautiful field. It’s very nice, very comfortable, so I’m really excited for the final product.”

Ramirez made headlines earlier this month when he got into a fight with White Sox SS Tim Anderson. Both players were suspended for several games after the incident, but are back active for their teams.

The Guardians have fallen in their quest for a playoff appearance, falling to six games back in the AL Central. They are chasing after the first-place Minnesota Twins, but it doesn't appear they are going to gain any ground as the season slips away. Manager Terry Francona announced he is considering retirement after the season, and the organization may be going in a new direction.