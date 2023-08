Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox stars Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson received their suspensions for the brawl that occurred on Saturday. Anderson was suspended for six games while Ramirez was given a three-game suspension. Meanwhile, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was also given a one-game suspension for his actions during the incident, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

More to come on this story.