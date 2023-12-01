The Guardians made sure that Stephen Vogt passed all of their tests before naming him their Terry Francona replacement.

The Cleveland Guardians went out on a limb to hire Stephen Vogt as their manager. Vogt has now revealed the rigorous interview process the Guardians put him through before landing the job.

Cleveland was in need of a new manager with Terry Francona retiring. To make sure Vogt was the right candidate, the Guardians made him complete a mock interview, via Foul Territory.

“Part of the interview process was I had to give a mock spring training speech,” Vogt said. “So I already have the dress rehearsal down.”

“To me it's brevity. We all know when the manager gets up there's 25 percent who aren't listening to a word you're saying. There's 25 percent who are and the other 50 you lose after two minutes,” Vogt continued. “You got to keep it brief, you got to get to the point. Short and sweet with a little humor in there, a little motivation. Here we go, let's go have some fun and get to the baseball.”

The Guardians hired Vogt despite him having no managerial experience at any level. He just retired as an active player after the 2022 season. But he played in the big leagues for a decade, earning two All-Star appearances. His MLB career took him across the country to different clubhouses.

In that time he learned different ways to motivate and lead a team. He may not have experience, but Vogt understands what it takes to succeed in MLB. The Guardians certainly believed after his mock speech and think Stephen Vogt is the right manager to lead them into their next era.