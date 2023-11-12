It wasn't long ago that Stephen Vogt was a catcher in MLB, digging out balls from the dirt. But when Vogt got the call that he was being named the Cleveland Guardians manager, the former catcher was digging out something much different.

With Terry Francona retiring, the Guardians turned to Vogt as his replacement. When Vogt found out, he was literally shoveling horse manure, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. While it may not have been the most extravagant way to find out, Vogt says he wouldn't have it any other way.

“After I accepted the job I proceeded to move a big pile of horse manure. I'll never forget that day and that moment,” Vogt said. “What a beautiful, beautiful thing to do right after you find out you're going to be the Guardians' manager.”

Francona spent 11 years as Cleveland's manager. He led the team to 921-757 record and six playoff appearances. The Guardians won the AL Central four times under Francona, reaching the World Series in 2016.

Stephen Vogt on the other hand just entered the world of coaching, spending the 2023 season as the Seattle Mariners bullpen and quality control coach. Regardless of his lack of managerial experience, Vogt spent 10 years in MLB, playing for six different. That experience behind the dish and in numerous different clubhouses proved invaluable to Cleveland. They were willing to give Vogt his first chance at leading a major league squad.

With the Guardians missing the playoffs last season, Cleveland will hope Vogt can bring a new spark to the franchise. Vogt's only wish is that when/if he leaves the franchise, he leaves it in a better place than where he was when he got the job.