Stephen Vogt addressed taking the job as the Cleveland Guardians new manager ahead of the upcoming 2024 season

The Cleveland Guardians recently announced the hiring of Stephen Vogt to be their next manager. The team made it official Friday by introducing Vogt to fans via a press conference. Vogt, a two-time MLB All-Star, addressed taking the position as the Guardians' next manager, per Bally Sports Cleveland.

“Starting with my dad Randy, from four to 18 years old, taught me everything I know about the game of baseball,” Vogt said. “It's become my true love on this earth besides my family is the game of baseball and the people who play it. And my dad taught me that from a very young age.”

Guardians' new manager: Stephen Vogt

Vogt also thanked other family members, former teammates and coaches, and the Guardians. Vogt later commented on what it means to him to join the Guardians' organization.

“I'd just like to say that joining the Guardians' organization is such a privilege for my family and me,” Vogt continued. “The gnarly hours that they put me through, through this interview process allowed me a look into this organization and the great people that are apart of it. And I couldn't be more honored to be joining that and hopefully moving forward in that direction.

“My goal is to have every single person that puts on a Cleveland Guardians uniform, from the Dominican League all the way up through the big leagues, knows exactly what it means to be a Cleveland Guardian… I couldn't be more thrilled to be here.”

Replacing Terry Francona won't be an easy task, but Stephen Vogt seems to be ready for the challenge.