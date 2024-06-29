The Cleveland Guardians will finish their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Guardians-Royals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Guardians-Royals Projected Starters

Logan Allen vs. Seth Lugo

Logan Allen (8-3) with a 5.72 ERA

Last Start: Allen's outing was not good. The Guardians pulled him after three innings. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits and generated five strikeouts in a no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Allen has been only slightly better on the road, going 5-3 with a 5.11 ERA over 10 road starts.

Seth Lugo (10-2) with a 2.29 ERA

Last Start: Lugo tossed six shutout innings in his last start, allowing two hits and striking out eight in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Lugo has done solid at home, going 3-2 with a 2.74 ERA over eight starts at Kaufmann Stadium.

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Guardians-Royals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +116

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Royals

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have dominated the American League Central this season. However, they lost the first two games of this series and the Royals have proven they can hang with them. The issues over the first two games involved offense. Additionally, the pitching faltered on Friday. But the entire team bounced back on Saturday for the win.

The offense has improved this season. So far, the Guardians are 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in runs. They have also displayed some power, ranking 10th in home runs and ninth in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has been solid this season. So far, he is batting .239 with 20 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 45 runs. That puts him on pace for 40 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 90 runs if he can keep the production going. Meanwhile, Jose Ramirez has battered a home run over two consecutive games. Ramirez is now batting .280 with 23 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 64 runs, continuing his majestic season. Amazingly, he may beat the 126 RBIs that he achieved two seasons ago. Steven remains a good piece at the top of the lineup. Currently, he is batting .371 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 49 runs.

Allen must improve as he is part of a rotation that is 25th in team ERA. But he will turn it over to the best bullpen in baseball. Therefore, he will do everything in his power to keep this close.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can find a way to make Lugo work harder for his outs. Then, they need Allen to have a good game.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals defeated the Guardians over the first two games before falling on Saturday. They can win this series with their best pitcher on the mound. Their hitting is solid. However, the lineup has only had one good game out of three.

Kansas City ranks 13th in batting average. However, they have struggled to get on base consistently, ranking 18th in on-base percentage. The Royals rank 10th in runs, 16th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

Bobby Witt Jr. is the best player on the team. Remarkably, he has continued to get better every day. Witt is batting .307 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 63 runs while also stealing 22 bases. Now, he hopes to keep slugging the baseball and get on base. Salvador Perez is doing well, hitting .282 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 31 runs. Likewise, Vinnie Pasquantino has remained solid, batting .240 with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 38 runs.

Lugo leads a rotation that is fifth in the majors in team ERA. But it has not been smooth sailing for the bullpen. Unfortunately, their relievers rank just 20th in team ERA.

The Royals will cover the spread if Witt and Perez can find the right sweet spot and clobber the baseball. Then, they need a good outing out of Lugo.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Guardians have been good all season. Yet, they have not done as well in this series. The Royals took them down on Thursday and edged them out on Friday. Yes, the Guardians came to life on Saturday. But Lugo has been significantly better this season, and we expect him to bounce back from a subpar outing and come out on top. Expect the Royals to come out to cover the spread at home and win the series.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)