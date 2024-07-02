Brady Singer takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals as they host the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Royals prediction and pick.

Rays-Royals Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Brady Singers

Zack Littell (2-5) with a 4.17 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.

Last Start: Littell went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. This would lead to two runs being scored, as Littell took the no-decision in a win over the Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: Littell has made seven starts on the road this year, with an 0-2 record. He has a 5.13 ERA on the road while having a .338 opponent batting average.

Brady Singer (4-4) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Singer went 7.1 innings in his last game. Singer would give up five hits and a walk while giving up one run. Still, he would receive a no-decision in the Royals 5-1 win over the Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Singer has made nine starts at home this year, with a 4-2 record. He has a 2.80 ERA at home with a .206 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rays-Royals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: +106

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 23rd in the majors in run scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. They have been led by Isaac Paredea. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 43 RBIS while scoring 32 times this year. Yandy Diaz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .327 on-base percentage. He has just seven home runs but has 40 RBIS while scoring 31 times. Randy Arozarena has struggled some but had some solid success still. He is hitting just .196 on the year but has 11 home runs, 28 RBIS, 10 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored.

In the last week, it is Ben Rortvedt who has led the way. He is hitting .300 in the last week with a home run and five RBIS while scoring once. Yandy Diaz is also hitting well. He is hitting .269 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has scored just once in the last week. Jose Siri is also having a solid week. He is hitting .294 this past week with a .409 on-base percentage. Siri has two home runs, and four RBIs and has scored five times in the last week.

Members of the Rays have 73 career at-bats against Brady Singer. They have hit just .137 against him. Isaac Paredes has just one of his against singers, but it is. A home run with two RBIs. Amed Rosario has the most history against Brady Singer. He is three for 15 with an RBI against Singer.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr has led the way this year. He is hitting .312 on the year with a .363 on-base percentage/ He has 12 home runs, 54 RBIS, and has scored 65 times. Further, Witt has stolen 22 bases this year. Also stealing bases this year is Maikel Garcia. He is hitting .229 on the year with a .282 on-base percentage. Garcia has five home runs and 40 RBIs while scoring 51 times and stealing 21 bases. Vinne Pasquantino is also having a solid year. He is hitting .247 this year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 55 RBIs on the year while scoring 39 times.

In the last week, Vinnie Pasquanitino has continued to be solid. He is hitting 407 in the last week with a .414 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring five times in nthe last week. Salvador Perez has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .296 with three home runs and seven RBIs while scoring four times. Bobby Witt Jr. is also still hitting well. HE is hitting .320 over the last week with two doubles, two triples, and an RBI. Witt has also stolen a base and scored five times.

Current members of the Royals have just 13 career at-bats against Zack Littel. They have just one hit in those at-bats, with the one hit belonging to Freddy Fermin in his only at-bats against Littell.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick

Zack Littell has struggled this year and the Royals offense has been solid. Further, many of the Rays have struggled at the plate as of late, and Brady Singer has been good at home this year. Take the Royals in this one.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-124)