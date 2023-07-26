Stunt performers, including Indiana Jones' own stunt double Mike Massa, made a bold statement during a SAG-AFTRA strike rally outside Atlanta. Dozens of stunt performers gathered to voice their concerns about corporate greed and the need for better benefits for SAG-AFTRA members, People reports.

At Fayetteville's Covert Camera Vehicles, the rally attendees stood in solidarity, demanding fair treatment and benefits for their work. Stunt coordinator Mike Massa took center stage, quite literally, as he walked across the platform engulfed in flames, holding a sign that read “SAG-AFTRA on Strike.” The striking visual representation was meant to convey their message of being “burned” by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Sanchez (@theelenasanchez)

Among the group's concerns was the low income of many SAG-AFTRA members, with 87% of the 160,000 members earning less than $26,000 per year, making them ineligible for health insurance.

Elena Sanchez, a stunt performer, spoke passionately about their cause during the rally, highlighting the struggles faced by many in the industry.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Massa's fiery stunt was not just for show; it was a powerful symbol of their determination to fight for better conditions in their profession. Safety measures were in place, with a nearby “fire team” ready to assist in executing the stunt safely.

Massa, who had spent ten months working as Harrison Ford's stunt double on “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” proudly shared the moment on his Instagram. The joint post with Sanchez further emphasized their dedication to the cause.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has garnered widespread attention and support from stunt performers and others in the entertainment industry. The rally in Atlanta was just one of the many events organized to bring attention to the issues faced by these dedicated professionals.

As the strike continues, performers like Mike Massa and Elena Sanchez are determined to keep the pressure on the AMPTP and advocate for fair treatment, better pay, and improved benefits for all SAG-AFTRA members.