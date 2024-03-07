Amidst the fervor of European football, Harry Kane's endorsement of Eric Dier's resurgence at Bayern Munich reverberates with the promise of a potential return to the England squad for Euro 2024. Dier, whose absence from the Three Lions' ranks has endured for a year, has ignited a red-hot streak of form since his January move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Bundesliga giants.
Kane's admiration for Dier's contributions is palpable as he reflects on the midfielder's impact on and off the field. “He has shown his quality with the ball, and he has shown his quality as a leader,” Kane asserts, emphasizing Dier's multifaceted skill set. The Bayern talisman's resurgence has not gone unnoticed by England manager Gareth Southgate, who is likely to welcome another Englishman plying his trade at the highest echelons of European football.
The impending squad announcement for England's forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium looms large, with Dier poised to feature prominently in Southgate's considerations. The Bayern midfielder's tenacity and consistency have been a revelation, particularly after enduring a spell of ostracization under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. Kane's pride in Dier's journey echoes sentiments shared by fans and pundits alike, underscoring the midfielder's significance to club and country.
Dier's transition to Bayern Munich has been seamless, with his impact resonating on and off the pitch. “Here at Bayern, Eric has been amazing,” Kane affirms, commending Dier's adaptability and resilience in overcoming past challenges. As Dier's tenure in Germany solidifies with a permanent deal until 2025, his aspirations for an England recall gather momentum.
With 49 caps for his country and a steadfast determination to excel, Dier remains undeterred in his pursuit of a return to the international fold. “If I am playing for a club like Bayern and if I am playing well, I should have a good chance. Why not?” Dier reflects, epitomizing his unwavering commitment to excellence. As the countdown to Euro 2024 intensifies, Dier's resurgence is a testament to perseverance and the enduring allure of redemption on football's grandest stage.