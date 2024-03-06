Following Bayern Munich‘s impressive 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League, star striker Harry Kane shared insights into his post-game routine and the team's crucial performance, reported by GOAL. Kane, who scored a brace in the match, spoke to BBC 5 Live Sport about his choice of post-match snack, revealing, “Little post-match snack, a couple of schnitzel burgers, but no, I'm enjoying it after a tough game.”
The English striker's on-field brilliance was evident as Bayern completed a second-leg turnaround, securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Thomas Muller also contributed to the convincing victory at Allianz Arena. Reflecting on the game, Kane highlighted its significance in the team's season, stating, “I think it was a real important moment in our season. You know, everyone was looking at us. Everyone was seeing how we were going to respond after the first leg, being behind. And yeah, top, top performance from everyone.”
Kane emphasized the team's exceptional performance both with and without the ball, showcasing the energy they brought to the game. He expressed hope that the victory would serve as a turning point for the rest of the year, believing that consistent performances like this would lead to success.
With his two goals against Lazio, Harry Kane surpassed Didier Drogba's European goal tally, reaching a total of 51 Champions League goals, with six in Bayern Munich's jersey. The team's focus now shifts to the Bundesliga, where they aim to continue their winning momentum against Mainz at home on Saturday. The victory against Lazio has injected new life into Bayern, and fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming fixtures.