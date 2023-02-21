After firing head coach Nate McMillan, the Atlanta Hawks are already getting to work to find his replacement.

While the team is planning a wide-ranging search to make sure they get the best coach possible, there are already three names that have been mentioned as potential candidates, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson are reportedly going to be considered for the job.

Snyder, per Woj, is said to be at the top of the list.

The Hawks’ timeline to find a new head coach is unknown, but it is clear they aren’t going to rush it and find a new coach before the All-Star break ends. Assistant coach Joe Prunty has been named as interim head coach while the team seeks for Nate McMillan’s replacement.

Whoever takes over from McMillan. however, has their work cut out for them. The Hawks are 29-30 on the season, eighth in the Eastern Conference. The team is on a two-game skid, having largely struggled throughout the campaign and unable to string wins together.

The new head coach will also have the challenge of utilizing Trae Young and making sure they are on the same page. The cracked relationship between Young and McMillan has been a major talking point this season, and so whoever the Hawks hire will have to navigate it and tread carefully when dealing with the sharpshooter.

For now, fans will have to wait and be patient on what the Hawks will do.