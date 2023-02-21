The Atlanta Hawks have made their decision. After a disappointing first half to the season, Nate McMillan has now been fired from his post as the team’s head coach.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news:

The Atlanta Hawks dismissed coach Nate McMillan, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Jjh3qlCnCX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

Woj also reports that the Hawks have decided to name assistant coach Joe Prunty as the interim head coach for the time being.

This does not come as a complete surprise considering how disappointing the season has been for the Hawks thus far. Heading into the All-Star break with a 29-30 record and eighth in the East, they are far from the worst team in the conference. However, it is clear that the front office expected much more from their squad this season, and apparently, Nate McMillan is no longer the man for the job.

It is also worth noting that the tenured head coach also had a highly-publicized spat with cornerstone star Trae Young earlier in the season. Young did not show up to one of the Hawks’ games after a supposed disagreement with McMillan surrounding the former’s injury. The Hawks did a good job pacifying the situation, but it seems that this has left some sort of mark on McMillan’s tenure in Atlanta.

Nate McMillan parts ways with the Hawks after three years. He joined the team as an assistant coach in 2020 and was promoted to interim head coach in March 2021. The Hawks then removed the interim tag to make him the full-time head coach in the summer of 2021. He leaves Atlanta with a 99-80 record.