At this point, it wouldn’t be insane to think that Trae Young isn’t exactly in the best place with regard to his relationship with the Atlanta Hawks. You may recall that he was recently a no-show during one of Atlanta’s games after getting into a dispute with head coach Nate McMillan. That issue was pretty much swept under the rug, but it’s hard not to deny that there seems to be some discord between the Hawks and their star.

Apparently, a turning point in Young’s relationship with the front office was his decision to charter a private flight during last season’s playoff run. The Hawks faced the Miami Heat in the opening round last season, where they eventually saw themselves eliminated after just five games. Apparently, after Game 2 in Miami, Young opted to fly back to Atlanta on a private jet as opposed to joining his teammates on the team plane. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young also did not advise the team about his decision, which ultimately led to the Hawks slapping him with a hefty fine.

The report also revealed that this incident was a turning point in Young’s relationship with now-ex-general manager Travis Schlenk. Their relationship supposedly “deteriorated” from that point on, and eventually, Schlenk decided to step down from his post as GM to take on a more senior advisory role with the team. However, whether or not this had anything to do with the fact that he no longer seems to see eye-to-eye with Trae Young remains unknown.