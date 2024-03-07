After a tumultuous season and limited minutes with the Atlanta Hawks, veteran sharpshooter Patty Mills took to social media to show gratitude to his former organization.
Mills expressed thanks to the city of Atlanta in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Thank you [Hawks] for allowing me to be part of your organization. Although it was brief, I learned a lot and made relationships I'll always cherish. I hope I was able to make a positive impact on and off the court. Textbook station will always be open.”
The 35-year-old guard, after being waived by the Hawks, is now set to join the Miami Heat.
Patty Mills is slated to take the roster spot of Dru Smith, who is sidelined for the rest of the season following knee surgery, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel,
During his short stay with the Hawks this season, Mills–who was acquired from Oklahoma City Thunder–posted minimal numbers of just 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds over 19 games.
After a successful run with the San Antonio Spurs spanning from 2012 to 2021, the seasoned Australian guard has faced challenges in Atlanta. Despite boasting a 15-year NBA career, which notably includes a championship triumph with the Spurs in 2014, Mills struggled to find his rhythm with the Hawks.
Mills' move to the Heat will mark his fifth NBA team, adding to his previous stints with San Antonio, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and the Hawks.
His addition also marks a new move in a flurry of changes in Miami’s guard spot. Notably, the Heat traded Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier, while Lowry later landed with the Philadelphia 76ers following a buyout.
Additionally, Miami bolstered its roster by acquiring Delon Wright last month, a decision influenced by Josh Richardson's now season-ending injury due to a dislocated shoulder.
Throughout his career, Mills has averaged a serviceable 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.