Veteran sharpshooter Patty Mills is set to join the Miami Heat after recently being waived by the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Mills, 35, had been limited in his role with the Hawks this season, which ultimately led to the team waiving him ahead of the March 1 deadline. If he had remained on their roster past then, Mills would have been ineligible to participate in the playoffs with a new team.
The Heat, who recently signed veteran point guard Delon Wright after he was bought out his contract with the Washington Wizards, now add more experience in their backcourt with Mills. Although he has not played much the last two seasons, Mills brings championship experience from when he he won the 2014 NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs.
More details are to come shortly.