The Atlanta Hawks waived veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday, according to Shams Charania. In a corresponding move, the Hawks plan to convert fourth-year guard Trent Forrest's two-way contract into an NBA one, Charania said.
Mills' role has been limited this season with the Hawks. He did not play until Atlanta's 15th game of the season and did not see consistent playing time until Jan. 19. Mills came off the bench for nine straight games from then until Feb. 3, averaging 11.6 minutes per game. He's appeared in one of Atlanta's last nine games since.
In 19 games, Mills played an average of 10.6 minutes and scored 2.7 points per game this season. He took more than five shots twice and failed to score in eight appearances. Mills is shooting a respectable 38.2 percent from 3-point range, which could appeal to contending teams looking for shooters off the bench.
Mills joined the Hawks after two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. His playing time and production started declining last season as he played in 40 games after starting 48 for the Nets in 2021-22.
From the 2015-16 season to 2021-22, Mills played an average of 77 games per season and never missed more than five games in a single season during that span. He's appeared in 59 of a possible 140 games since.
The 15-year veteran's career averages include 8.9 points and 2.2 assists per game. He's shot just shy of 39 percent from beyond the arc.
The Hawks just beat the clock to allow Patty Mills the opportunity to join a playoff team. The NBA has a March 1 waive/buyout deadline for players to be playoff eligible on their new teams. Atlanta is currently 26-32 and holds a four-game lead over Brooklyn for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.