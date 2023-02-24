Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has revealed the reason why he’s missed practice and media sessions in the wake of the team’s decision to part ways with head coach Nate McMillan.

“Hey all good y’all – had to take care of a family medical issue but ready to get back at it tomorrow 💪🏽,” Trae Young tweeted Thursday night.

That’s understandable — and probably enough to fuel further rumors about his role in the firing of McMillan, who was the Hawks’ head coach from 2021 until recently when Atlanta finally decided to change direction.

In the meantime, Trae Young and the Hawks will be handled from the sidelines by interim head coach Joe Prunty.

The Hawks are having a disappointing campaign. Although they entered the All-Star break inside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks haven’t been winning as consistently as most fans hoped the team would prior to the season, especially after making a splash in the last offseason by bringing in Dejounte Murray to pair up in the backcourt with Trae Young.

In any case, the Hawks will have to find ways to come up with a much stronger showing in the second half to solidify their chances of making the playoffs. They ended their first-half schedule on back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and to the New York Knicks, which apparently made Nate McMillan’s seat too hot for the Hawks to keep him in the fold.

Atlanta will play its first game since the All-Star break this Friday night versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.